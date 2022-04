Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was stunned at the commentary, “Cut military spending, help save planet” (Star-Advertiser, April 22). Read more

Switzerland won’t help as Ukraine war rages

The Swiss are parasites. They will live and prosper under a European peace, but when that peace is threatened they won’t lift a finger.

They’re neutral, as during World War II, when Europe was under the Nazi jackboot and millions died. It turns out the Swiss were making money with Nazi gold and stolen Jewish bank deposits.

Today there are no neutrals. You’re either part of the problem or part of the solution.

The world sees Switzerland for what it really is. A parasite.

Eric Terashima

Hilo

Military spending defends the nation

I was stunned at the commentary, “Cut military spending, help save planet” (Star-Advertiser, April 22).

The people of the U.S. have for generations ensured that Congress understands that its primary responsibility is to guarantee the physical security of the country.

All else is a distant second — to the exclusion of what the U.N. or any other foreign entity thinks or wants.

The article has no comment on the fact that the U.S. has done more to reduce carbon emissions than most other countries combined.

Next, the greens will say we must kill all cattle to stop “gas-passing cows.”

Toby Rushforth

Kaneohe

Overturn ruling, but repeal Title 42 as well?

It is beyond remarkable that for all of 33-plus years of legal experience, Francis Nakamoto cannot see the sleepless hypocrisy in appealing a judge’s order overturning the mask mandate extension, in the name of “science,” while at the very same time repealing Title 42 — which allows border authorities to turn away migrants at the U.S. southern border in the name of the same exact “science” (“Appeal, overturn judge’s impactful mask ruling,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 22).

American citizens must toe the line while illegal immigrants are allowed to storm the border at the potential rate of some 18,000 per day. What a mess.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter