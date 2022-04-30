comscore Board of Education committee names 3 finalists for superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Board of Education committee names 3 finalists for superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Interim superintendent Keith Hayashi speaks during a news conference at Kawananakoa Middle School on Aug. 2.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2016 Darrel Galera speaks during an interview on July 1, 2016.

The three finalists in the search for Hawaii’s next public schools superintendent were revealed Friday, and as had been widely expected, they include Keith Hayashi, who has served as interim superintendent since August. Read more

