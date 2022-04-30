comscore Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele tells House leaders he’s running for governor, sources say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele tells House leaders he’s running for governor, sources say

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kai Kahele speaks during a press conference in Honolulu on Feb. 11.

Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele told House leadership Friday that he will not seek reelection and instead will run for governor. Read more

