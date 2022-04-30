comscore Hawaii tax refund bill finalized at cost of $250 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii tax refund bill finalized at cost of $250 million

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

A rebate for Hawaii taxpayers appears near delivery after approval Friday by a conference committee at the Legislature. Read more

Previous Story
Legislative conflicts put Hawaii Tourism Authority funding at risk

Scroll Up