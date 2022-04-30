MIL champion Baldwin given top seed in state baseball tournament

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

MIL champion Baldwin received the top seed over ILH champion Saint Louis in the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships beginning Wednesday at Iron Maehara Stadium on Maui.

BIIF champion Waiakea received the No. 3 seed and OIA champion Mililani is the fourth seed.

In first-round games on Wednesday, Pearl City will open the tournament against Moanalua, followed by Hilo against Kamehameha. ‘Iolani will play Kailua followed by Maui against Kalani in the nightcap.

The Bears, who are playing in their 11th consecutive state tournament, will get the Hilo/Kamehameha winner in the nightcap of the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Surfriders have the longest streak of consecutive state-tournament appearances at 16.

Punahou, the defending champion from 2019, did not qualify for the tournament. The state tournament was not held in 2020 or ’21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.