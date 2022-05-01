comscore Voyaging canoes make up time on voyage to Tahiti | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Voyaging canoes make up time on voyage to Tahiti

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:09 pm

  • COURTESY POLYNESIAN VOYAGING SOCIETY

    Voyaging canoes Hokule'a and Hikianalia maintain good speed sailing in the doldrums, bound for Tahiti.

  • COURTESY POLYNESIAN VOYAGING SOCIETY A photo from the 2,500-mile Kealaikahiki Voyage shows the Hikianalia off the port side of the Hokule‘a on their way to Tahiti.

    COURTESY POLYNESIAN VOYAGING SOCIETY

    A photo from the 2,500-mile Kealaikahiki Voyage shows the Hikianalia off the port side of the Hokule‘a on their way to Tahiti.

Favorable winds have allowed the voyaging canoes Hokule‘a and Hikianalia to maintain good speed and make up some of the time lost for the few days they were sailing in the doldrums, bound for Tahiti, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

As of this morning, navigator and captain Lehua Kamalu reported the canoes were back on their intended course and have traveled an estimated 1,675 nautical miles since departing Hilo on April 18.

The crews hope to arrive in French Polynesia by the end of the week.

The 2,500-mile Kealaikahiki Voyage is focusing on navigational training and cultural protocol to prepare the crew and test the canoes before they embark next year on the Moananuiakea Voyage, a five-year circumnavigation of the Pacific.

To follow the Kealaikahiki Voyage, visit the voyaging dashboard at waahonua.com.

