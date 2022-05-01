Curtains rise on Honolulu events

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Summer is on the way, and now that pandemic restrictions have lifted, the entertainment calendar is filling up: Think concerts, theater, nightclub shows, music of all kinds, even a Chinatown block party. Right now at most venues, to mask or not is a matter of personal choice. Proof of age may be required for admission to some events.

Today

Kalani Pe‘a —“May Day Is Lei Day In Hawai‘i”

2 p.m., Hawaii Theatre

The three-time Grammy Award winner celebrates Lei Day with Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Ho‘okena, Hoku Zuttermeister, Keilana, plus Hula Halau O Kamuela and Mele Apana.

Tickets: $45-$100

Info: 808-528-0506 or visit hawaiitheatre.com

“Other Desert Cities”

Through May 15, The Actors’ Group

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays

The year is 2004. A family divided by politics and personal conflicts come together on Christmas Eve. Things do not go well.

Tickets: $30 (discounts for seniors, military and students)

Info: 808-722-6941 or taghawaii.net

Monday

Mayday Parade – 11th Anniversary Self-titled Album Tour

8 p.m., The Republik

This five-member rock band from Tallahassee, Fla., debuted in 2006 with their EP “Tales Told by Dead Friends.” They’ll also be joined by pop punk band “Real Friends.”

Tickets: $35

Info: 808-941-7469 or jointherepublik.com/

Thursday

Tavana Unplugged

6:30 p.m., Slack Key Lounge at HB Social Club

The imaginative singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist — he plays banjo, guitar, lap steel, ukulele and percussion — returns for an evening of original 100% live (no looping) music.

Tickets: $15

Info: 808-946-1343 or hbsocialclub.com

Cinco de Mayo Block Party Cultural Celebration — “Vamos A Bailar” (“Let’s Dance!”)

6 p.m., Honolulu Chinatown

Mariachi Los Toreros and Honolulu-based percussion and dance group Samba Reggae Hawaii headline this celebration of the music, dance, cuisine, arts and folklore of Latin America. Deejays will spin, bachata and zumba with be demonstrated, and the Low Riders Pride Hawaii Car Club and the Latin Riderz Motorcycle Club will have vehicles on display. Speed eaters can sign up for a taco eating contest.

Info: 808-285-0072 or 808ne.ws/cincodemayo.

Tower of Power

Through May 8, Blue Note Hawaii

Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday; 8 p.m. May 8

One of Hawaii’s favorite “horn bands” ever since “You’re Still A Young Man” hit the Hot 100 50 years ago. Who doesn’t remember “Down To The Nightclub,” “What Is Hip?” “So Very Hard To Go,” “This Time It’s Real,” and “Don’t Change Horses (in the Middle of a Stream)?” Here’s a rare chance to catch TOP close up.

Tickets: $86-$116

Info: 808-777-4890 or bluenotehawaii.com

“Cambodian Rock Band”

Through May 15, Manoa Valley Theatre

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. May 8, 14-15

A Cambodian survivor of the Khmer Rouge war crimes of the 1970s returns to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years to confront the ghosts he left there. Meanwhile, his daughter is preparing to prosecute a major Khmer Rouge war criminal. Presented with a soundtrack of classic pre-Khmer Rouge vintage Cambodian bar-band rock and contemporary songs by innovative Khmer rock fans Dengue Fever.

Tickets: $22-$40

Info: 808-988-6131 or manoavalleytheatre.com

Friday and May 8

“One Body, Five Dances, Six Perspectives II”

8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. May 8, Earle Ernst Lab Theatre, University of Hawai‘i at Manoa

Peiling Kao, associate professor of dance at UH-Manoa and artistic director of Peiling Kao Dances, performs five commissioned dance pieces choreographed by Gerald Casel, Peter Rockford Espiritu, Keith Hennessy, Shinichi Iova-Koga and Wen-chung Lin.

Tickets: $15 students, $25 general

Visit: 808ne.ws/kao

Saturday

Alternative HI Presents

7 p.m., Slack Key Lounge/HB Social Club

An evening of original, locally created music by S & S (Slack key guitarist Stephen Inglis and neo-classical pianist Shawn Livingston Moseley), Erika Elona (alternative, folk, country), Buck Giles (folk, country, American) and Hanale Bishop (alternative, folk, acoustic).

Tickets: $15

Info: slackkeylounge.com

The Sounds of Aloha Chorus Presents Rhinestone Rides Again

7:30 p.m., Hawaii Theatre

This tongue-in-cheek comedy-melodrama of the Old West, under the direction of Mark Conching, gets the Sounds of Aloha treatment with an a capella sound. The show will also showcase chapter quartets, OC Times (the 2018 International Barbershop Quartet Champions) as well as high schoolers from the 2022 A Capella Academy.

Info: 808-528-0506 or visit hawaiitheatre.com

May 8

Na Leo Mother’s Day Concert 2022

1:30 p.m., Hawaii Theatre

The most popular female Hawaiian trio of their generation perform songs from their catalogue, from their Na Hoku Hanohano Award- winning 1985 debut single “Local Boys,” to present-day hits.” Fans’ wish lists for the show undoubtedly include “Friends,” “Flying With Angels,” “Rest of Your Life” and “Saving Forever.”

Tickets: $35-$75 ($75 ticket includes VIP seating, Na Leo Mother’s Day commemorative signed CD, photo with Na Leo)

Info: 808-528-0506 or visit hawaiitheatre.com

May 13

HapaSymphony featuring Raiatea Helm

7:30 p.m., Hawaii Theatre

The multi-Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning vocalist joins the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra for an evening of Hawaiian, hapa haole and American standards. Keitaro Harada conducts.

Tickets: $18-$99

Info: 808-528-0506 or visit hawaiitheatre.com

May 14

Ledward Kaapana

6 p.m., Slack Key Lounge/HB Social Club

One of the greatest slack key guitarists, multi-instrumentalists and Hawaiian falsetto vocalists of his generation comes to town for an intimate lounge concert. Fans will be hoping for his show-stopping medley “12th Avenue Rag”/”Sweet Georgia Brown.”

Tickets: $15

Info: 808-946-1343 or hbsocialclub.com

Miss Hawaii 2022 Pageant

7 p.m., Ala Moana Hotel

Sixteen women compete for the title and the opportunity to represent Hawaii at the 2022 Miss America Pageant later this year (date of the national pageant has not yet been announced).

Tickets: $75

Info: 808ne.ws/misshawaii

May 20-21

Lea Salonga

8 p.m., Blaisdell Concert Hall

Hawaii favorite Lea Salonga — iconic for her Tony Award-winning portrayal of Kim in the Broadway production of “Miss Saigon,” as well as her work as the singing voices of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s “Aladdin” and Mulan in Disney’s “Mulan” (1998) and “Mulan II” (2004) films — is back at long last in the Concert Hall.

Tickets: $35-$125

Info: ticketmaster.com

May 22

Paula Poundstone

7 p.m., Hawaii Theatre

The multifaceted Poundstone — actor, author, interviewer, quiz show panelist, pod show host and political commentator — returns for a night of stand-­ up comedy and audience interaction. Poundstone famously never does the same show twice and enjoys improvising with audience members. Think twice before yelling something rude!

Tickets: $35-$55

Info: 808-528-0506 or visit hawaiitheatre.com

May 25

The Stylistics

6:30 p.m., Blaisdell Arena

Hawaii favorites ever since “You Are Everything” hit the local charts in 1971, the Stylistics return with a set list certain to include “Betcha By Golly, Wow,” “I’m Stone In Love With You,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New — and, just for their Hawaii fans, “Ebony Eyes.” Openers: Nueva Vida and Mike Izon & The Timekeepers.

Tickets: $63 (seating up to the loges only)

Info: ticketmaster.com

May 26

“Blue”

Through June 26, Kumu Kahua Theatre

Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays

Veteran actor and playwright Wil Kahele looks at the potential impact of the entertainment that visitors experience in Waikiki, and experiences of the those who perform for them.

Tickets: $5-$25

Info: 808-536-4441 or kumukahua.org

May 27

“The Music of Def Leppard,” Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra Starlight Series

7:30 p.m., Waikiki Shell

The symphony backs up tribute band Windborne performing hits from the 80’s power band.

Tickets: $20-$65

Info: Blaisdell Box Office at 808-768-5252 or myhso.org

May 28

“The Music of The Rolling Stones,” Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra Starlight Series

7:30 p.m., Waikiki Shell

The symphony celebrates two of the group’s best albums, “Beggars Banquet” and “Let It Bleed” with tribute band Windborne.

Tickets: $20-$65

Info: Blaisdell Box Office at 808-768-5252 or myhso.org

May 27

“Waitress”

Through June 12, Diamond Head Theatre

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. May 27- 28, June 2-4 and 9-11; 4 p.m. May 29, June 5 and 12; 3 p.m. June 4 and 11

A pregnant waitress with a knack for baking pies sees the grand prize in a pie contest as her ticket out of an unhappy marriage. This musical version of the hit 2007 indie film ran for more then 1,500 performances on Broadway.

Tickets: $15-$35

Info: 808-733-0274 or diamondheadtheatre.com

May 28

Stephen Inglis Project with David Gans

6:30 p.m., Slack Key Lounge at HB Social Club

Inglis is a Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning slack key guitarist whose discography includes an album of Grateful Dead songs played slack-key style. Gans has an equally broad cultural repertoire. Expect a blend of Hawaiian and country blues, folk rock, originals, and, of course, The Dead.

Tickets: $15

Info: 808-946-1343 or hbsocialclub.com

June 8

Kuana Torres Kahele & Robert Cazimero

6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii

Musician, vocalist, dancer and songwriter Kuana Torres Kahele is joined by local legend Robert Cazimero for a special night filled with Hawaiian contemporary music.

Tickets: $35-$45

Info: 808-777-4890 or bluenotehawaii.com

June 10

Cannons

6 p.m., The Republik

The Los Angeles-based indie-­pop trio — Ryan Clapham, Paul Davis and Michelle Joy — broke out after they were seen in a 2020 episode of the comedy-­drama TV series “Never Have I Ever.” They released their third album, “Fever Dream,” in March.

Tickets: $27.50 advance; $32.50 at the door

Info: 808-941-7469 or jointherepublik.com/

June 11

Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra: Sarah Hicks conducts the music of George Gershwin

7:30 p.m. Waikiki Shell

Punahou graduate Sarah Hicks, now an acclaimed conductor on the mainland, returns home to conduct the symphony in the catchy melodies of Tin Pan Alley’s most famous composer, with jazz pianist Aaron Diehl.

Tickets: $15-$50

Info: Blaisdell Box Office at 808-768-5252 or myhso.org

June 16-26

Joe Moore & Pat Sajak — “The Sunshine Boys”

Hawaii Theatre

Showtimes: 2 p.m. June 16-18 and 25-26; 7 p.m. June 18 and 22-25

Television news anchor Joe Moore and “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak return to the Hawaii Theatre Center for a fundraiser production of Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys.” Moore and Sajak star as Willie Clark and Al Lewis, respectively, the estranged former members of an old-time vaudeville team. Moore’s son, Bryce Moore, makes his professional stage debut as talent agent Ben Clark. Ticket sales benefit the Hawaii Theatre Center.

Tickets: $30-$75 ($75 tickets include meet-and-greet with Sajak and Moore).

Info: 808-528-0506 or visit hawaiitheatre.com

June 18

“Home in the Islands With Henry Kapono and Friends”

6 p.m., Waikiki Shell

Kapono returns to the venue he sold out for the first time (with Cecilio Rodriguez) almost 50 years ago. To borrow a line from one of his most popular songs, there will certainly be a lot of “familiar faces out in the crowd … (and) friends enjoying themselves.”

Tickets: $36-$151

Info: ticketmaster.com

June 26

AJR: The OK Orchestra Tour

6:30 p.m., Waikiki Shell

AJR — multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — come to Hawaii in celebration of the end of pandemic restrictions and in anticipation of the October release of their “OK Orchestra” album. A VIP upgrade package includes playing the guys in a game of dodge ball.

Tickets: $40.50-$66 (VIP upgrades to $250)

Info: ajrbrothers.com

July 1

Atsuko Okatsuka

9 p.m., The Crossroads at HB Social Club

Veteran stand-up comedian, actress, podcast host and fitness coach comes to town riding a wave of success that includes the 2012 Dis/orient/ed Comedy Tour (she co-founded it), her 2018 Hulu comedy special, “They Call Me Stacey,” that was presented as part of Hulu’s Comedy InvAsian series, and the release of her debut comedy album, “But I Control Me.”

May not be suitable for all ages; parental guidance is suggested.

Tickets: $20

Info: 808-946-1343 or hbsocialclub.com