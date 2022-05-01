Hawaii officials, lawmakers criticize proposal to ax Space National Guard
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY U.S. AIR FORCE / FEB. 3
A proposal to scrap plans for National Guard Space Force units isn’t sitting well with Hawaii officials. U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond speaks during a visit to Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.