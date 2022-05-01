comscore Hawaii rallies to earn split in softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii rallies to earn split in softball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    Nawai Kaupe had a pair of home runs on Saturday.

Nawai Kaupe had a pair of home runs, helping the Rainbow Wahine softball team salvage a split with Long Beach State on Saturday in Long Beach, Calif. Hawaii dropped the first game 7-1, before winning the second game 6-5. Read more

