Hawaii rallies to earn split in softball

Nawai Kaupe had a pair of home runs, helping the Rainbow Wahine softball team salvage a split with Long Beach State on Saturday in Long Beach, Calif. Hawaii dropped the first game 7-1, before winning the second game 6-5.

Kaupe hit her first home run in the first game with Hawaii (19-17, 13-8 Big West) down 2-0 in the fourth inning, trimming an LBSU lead to one. But Long Beach State (25-20,15-6 Big West) broke out with four runs in the sixth inning, capped by a two-run triple by Sara Olson.

The Beach again exploded for four runs in the second game, this time in the fifth inning, fueled by a bases-loaded double by Rebekah Durazo that brought home three runs. But Hawaii rallied in the sixth. Kaupe got Hawaii on the board with another solo home run. After that, Hawaii loaded the bases for Haley Johnson, who singled in two runs. Hawaii then reloaded the bases, with Dallas Millwood lacing a double to vault Hawaii ahead, 6-5. Brianna Lopez, who started the game, re-entered in relief of Ashley Murphy in the seventh, and struck out Jacqueline Bickar to earn a save.

Chaminade splits with Hilo in softball finale

The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo softball teams split a doubleheader to end their seasons on Saturday, with Hilo winning the first game 4-1 and Chaminade taking the second game 2-1 in Hilo.

In the first game, Hilo (17-20, 13-15 PacWest) manufactured its first two runs playing small ball, scoring its first run off a double steal, and its second off a sacrifice fly. That would be the start of a tough loss for the Silverswords (16-25,12-20), who fell despite outhitting the Vulcans 6-4.

In the second game, a pitching duel ensued between Chaminade’s Jaeda Cabunoc and Hilo’s Alexis Lacy, as Cabunoc allowed just one hit through three innings while Lacy retired the first nine she faced. But in the fourth, Taryn Fujioka singled to end Lacy’s perfect start, then eventually scored on an RBI single by Kobe Brown. Fujioka would add an RBI single in the fifth. That would be more than enough for Cabunoc, who earned the win, scattering seven hits and one run in a complete-game effort.