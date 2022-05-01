Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: CSU Fullerton at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

TENNIS

BIG WEST MEN

UC Santa Barbara 4, Hawaii 1

Singles

1. Phillip Jordan (UCSB) def. Andre Ilagan (UH) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

2. Pablo Masjuan (UCSB) def. Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-3, 6-4

3. Victor Krustev (UCSB) vs. Blaz Seric (UH) 6-7, 6-3, 4-3, unfinished

4. Alejandro Verdi (UCSB) vs. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 3-6, 7-5, 6-5, unfinished

5. Kai Brady (UCSB) def. Karl Collins (UH) 6-0, 6-4

6. Kilian Maitre (UH) def. Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB) 0-6, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

1. Phillip Jordan/Kai Brady (UCSB) def. Andre Ilagan/Karl Collins (UH) 6-2

2. Pablo Masjuan/Victor Krustev (UCSB) def. Blaz Seric/Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-2

3. Stefano Tsorotiotis/Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB) vs. Kilian Maitre/Simao Telo Alvez (UH) 5-3, unfinished

PIGEON RACING

HAWAII FLYERS

From Hilo, Hawaii Island To Oahu

Miles MPH

1. Bert Toyooka 217.344 43.74 2. Allan Komatsu 206.675 43.51 3. Dennis Tavares 215.052 40.75 4. George Contento 211.363 37.90 5. Jay Alameida 213.882 37.65