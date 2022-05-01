Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 12:08 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL College: CSU Fullerton at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled. TENNIS BIG WEST MEN UC Santa Barbara 4, Hawaii 1 Singles 1. Phillip Jordan (UCSB) def. Andre Ilagan (UH) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 2. Pablo Masjuan (UCSB) def. Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-3, 6-4 3. Victor Krustev (UCSB) vs. Blaz Seric (UH) 6-7, 6-3, 4-3, unfinished 4. Alejandro Verdi (UCSB) vs. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 3-6, 7-5, 6-5, unfinished 5. Kai Brady (UCSB) def. Karl Collins (UH) 6-0, 6-4 6. Kilian Maitre (UH) def. Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB) 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 Doubles 1. Phillip Jordan/Kai Brady (UCSB) def. Andre Ilagan/Karl Collins (UH) 6-2 2. Pablo Masjuan/Victor Krustev (UCSB) def. Blaz Seric/Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-2 3. Stefano Tsorotiotis/Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB) vs. Kilian Maitre/Simao Telo Alvez (UH) 5-3, unfinished PIGEON RACING HAWAII FLYERS From Hilo, Hawaii Island To Oahu Miles MPH 1. Bert Toyooka 217.344 43.74 2. Allan Komatsu 206.675 43.51 3. Dennis Tavares 215.052 40.75 4. George Contento 211.363 37.90 5. Jay Alameida 213.882 37.65 Previous Story Hawaii baseball team gets a win for the ages