Hawaii baseball team blows out Cal State Fullerton

Putting on its Sunday best, the University of Hawaii baseball team powered its way to a 17-3 rout of Cal State Fullerton today at Les Murakami Stadium.

A matinee crowd of 1,523 saw the Rainbow Warriors win two of three in this Big West series. It was their fourth series victory in row. The ’Bows also continued their Sunday productivity. They are 8-2 in Sunday games, averaging 8.7 runs.

Cole Cabrera, who went 4-for-4 and was beaned twice, sparked the ’Bows to a 4-2 lead with a grand slam in the second inning. Cabrera finished with four runs, five RBIs and an acrobatic catch in center field.

The ’Bows extended the advantage to 6-2 on DallasJ Duarte’s two-run single in the fourth.

The ’Bows, who improved to 20-19 overall and 13-8 in the Big West, will play road games against UNLV this coming weekend.