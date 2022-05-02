East Maui highway closes after heavy rain leads to landslides, road damage

A large stretch of Pi’ilani Highway in East Maui has been closed after heavy rainfall triggered landslides and road damage this morning.

Maui County officials said multiple sections of the highway between mile markers 19 in Kahikinui and mile marker 39 in Kipahulu are affected.

The affected roads will remain closed until further notice while county Department of Public Works crews respond.

Officials said other road closures “may be necessary and extend roadway closures as the department receives reports of several significant and additional damage and washouts along the highway.”

Mile marker 19 is just past the Auwahi Wind turbines near Ulupalakua, and mile marker 39 is at the Lelekea culvert crossing in Kipahulu, they said. Motorists are advised to avoid the affected road closure areas.

The National Weather Service said this morning that isolated thunderstorms are expected over the Big Island and surrounding coastal waters today and possibly into Wednesday.

The forecast for the week also calls for breezy tradewinds into the weekend.