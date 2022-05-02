One townbound lane is now open, Likelike Highway town-bound closed due to downed tree

Updated 10:00 pm:
One townbound lane is open now, according to HPD.
—
The state Department of Transportation reported that Likelike Highway town-bound at Valley View Drive has been closed due to downed tree.
Town-bound traffic is being turned around at the Wilson Tunnel, the department reported this evening.
