One townbound lane is now open, Likelike Highway town-bound closed due to downed tree

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 pm

Updated 10:00 pm:

One townbound lane is open now, according to HPD.

The state Department of Transportation reported that Likelike Highway town-bound at Valley View Drive has been closed due to downed tree.

Town-bound traffic is being turned around at the Wilson Tunnel, the department reported this evening.

