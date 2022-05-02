comscore Kilauea Volcano eruption now in a steady pattern | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kilauea Volcano eruption now in a steady pattern

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY USGS

    Lava continues to flow from the active Kilauea volcano on Hawaii island.

  • COURTESY USGS Lava from the active lava lake in Halemaumau Crater cascaded into the southeast embayment Tuesday.

Following a curious period of stopping, pausing and restarting, Kilauea Volcano has become utterly regular, having now erupted 24 hours a day within Halemaumau Crater for more than a month and a half. Read more

