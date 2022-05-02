Cole Cabrera, University of Hawaii baseball team enjoy a grand time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bringing out its Sunday best, the University of Hawaii baseball team delivered a 17-3 rout of Cal State Fullerton at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,523 saw the ’Bows win their fourth consecutive series and move into second place in the Big West. They are 20-19 overall, having won 12 of their last 15, and 13-8 in league play.

The ’Bows also showed why they describe Sundays as their “energy day.” They are 8-2 on Sundays this season, averaging 8.7 runs.

“I think it shows the heart of our team,” said left fielder Scotty Scott, who wore a protective brace over his ligament-injured left elbow. “After the first two games of a series, we do a really good job of collecting ourselves and winning on Sundays. Championship teams win on Sundays, and I know we’re a championship team.”

Buddie Pindel, who pitched an inning on Saturday for the save, came back 13 hours later to start on Sunday. He exited after 11⁄3 innings and a 2-0 deficit.

But in the bottom of the second, the ’Bows loaded the bases on a single and two two-out walks — then cleared them on 22-year-old Cole Cabrera’s first grand slam of his life for a 4-2 lead.

“That changed the whole game, just gave us a lift,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “You go down 2-0 and, man, Cole just jumped on that 2-0 pitch. That really, really gave us a lift. Awesome.”

After fighting off two pitches, Cabrera recalled, “I kept a positive mindset. I thought I was going to do damage in that at bat. I put a good swing on it.”

Reminded the stadium’s cross winds usually knock down drives to left, Cabrera said, “that’s what everyone tells me. But if you can get it, you can get it.”

Cabrera, a Punahou School graduate who transferred from Cal Poly last summer, went 4-for-4 with four runs and five RBIs. He was beaned twice. He also made an acrobatic catch in center in the eighth inning.

“I’ve never had a four-hit game until this season,” Cabrera said. “I had one two weeks ago (against Cal State Bakersfield), and I had one today. I’m glad I could contribute. What’s good about this team is there’s someone due every day to carry the load. (Saturday) it was Bronson (Rivera) and Stone (Miyao), today it was me.”

Catcher DallasJ Duarte had a two-run single to extend the ’Bows’ lead to 6-2 in the fourth. Duarte went 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

“I just rode the momentum,” Duarte said. “All I had to do was pick them up.”

Scott also drove in three runs, and Miyao and Rivera each contributed two RBIs.

The ’Bows scored five runs in the fifth, two in the seventh and four in the eighth. The Titans used seven pitchers, none lasting longer than 21⁄3 innings.

Andy Archer, who replaced Pindel in the second inning, allowed an unearned run in 31⁄3 innings to earn the victory. Cameron Hagan pitched 31⁄3 scoreless innings. Tyler Dyball, making his first appearance of the season, pitched a scoreless final inning.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit,” said Dyball, who had a troublesome bone removed from his right (pitching) elbow.

Dyball, who was UH’s co-closer last year, was touching 88 mph with his fastball.

“He’s got that good slider,” Hill said of Dyball. “You can see the moxie with him, right? He’s been out there for a few years, (and was) really good in summer ball.”

Hill said there are several factors in the ’Bows’ Sunday success. Bullpens often are siphoned after the first two games — Friday and Saturday — of a three-game Big West series. But Hill said: “Our guys have been really good at taking what they give us. You get that Sunday pitching, you get the (depleted) bullpen on Sundays, and our guys have been taking advantage.”