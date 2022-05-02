Jakob Thelle leads Hawaii men’s volleyball All-American selections

LOS ANGELES >> Hawaii didn’t rebuild after losing four All-Americans from its NCAA men’s volleyball title campaign. The Rainbow Warriors simply reloaded, as evidenced by today’s announcement by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Three Hawaii players received AVCA All-America recognition — led by first-team selection Jakob Thelle — as well as an honorable mention. Thelle, a junior setter, was honored along with second-team choices Guilherme Voss, a sophomore middle blocker, and sophomore outside hitter Spyros Chakas.

Sophomore opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias was named honorable mention, the same recognition that Thelle received in 2021.

“It’s interesting to me that we had four last year and almost had four new ones,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said. “It’s a whole new group of guys who have emerged as some of the best players in the country.”

Thelle, Voss and outside hitter Chaz Galloway were the only returning starters from 2021. Chakas played in 15 matches last season with four starts while Mouchlias sat out 2021, rehabbing from double ankle surgery in his native Greece.

The Warriors learned of the honors after Sunday’s practice at the Wooden Center on the UCLA campus, site of the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel good about it but I can’t do it without my teammates,” said Thelle, the Big West Player of the Year who is in the running for national player of the year. “We have a lot of good guys on the team, some of them not getting a mention on the All-America team. Everyone contributes on this team.”

Third-seeded Hawaii (24-5) faces North Greenville (21-5) in an opening-round match at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion. The first match has host UCLA (21-4), the fourth seed, against fifth-seeded Pepperdine (19-9) at 2 p.m.