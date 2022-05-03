High surf advisory for all south shores; brown water advisory posted for Oahu, Maui

A high surf advisory has been issued for the south shores of all Hawaiian isles, effective through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service of Honolulu says surf of 7 to 10 feet this morning will build to 8 to 12 feet later today and Wednesday due to a long-period south swell, following by an even larger one filling in later today.

In addition to strong, breaking waves, officials warn that powerful rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous for these south shores.

In addition, forecasters are expecting a rise in surf on north and west shores due to a long-period, northwest swell filling in today, with reinforcement late tonight into Wednesday.

Surf for north shores is expected to increase from 8 to 12 feet this afternoon to 12 to 16 feet Wednesday afternoon, while surf on west shores is expected to bump up from 6 to 8 feet this afternoon to 8 to 12 feet Wednesday afternoon.

Surf on east shores are above normal due to trades upwind of the state, but should remain steady at 5 to 7 feet today and Wednesday.

Forecasters are expecting breezy tradewinds for most of this week, with some locally heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms for the next few days.

A brown water advisory has been issued for the islands of Oahu and Maui due to heavy rains that resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

When the water is brown, the public is advised to stay out.

Thickening clouds are expected in skies statewide from Wednesday night through Friday, but are anticipated to clear up by this weekend.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian coastal waters remains in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory also remains in effect for the Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa summits of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today as deep moisture from a low-pressure system mixes with below-freezing temperatures.

Forecasters expect up to two more inches of snow at the summits, and warns the public of dangerously, slick roadways and near-zero visibility.

The road to the summit of Mauna Kea remains closed today.