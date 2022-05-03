Based on basil

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here’s a great dish if your basil plant is growing like crazy in the spring sunshine. It takes a healthy amount of fresh basil leaves, and you could double the amount if you really like that herbal flavor.

For those buying their basil, a standard supermarket packet is enough. This recipe is convenient because you won’t have to figure out what to do with a lot of leftover basil.

The eggplant cooks up very, very soft, and proves a mellow match for the basil.

If you like, you can sprinkle chunks of eggplant with salt or vinegar before cooking. Some cooks say this helps the eggplant hold its color. Salting used to be advised to remove bitterness, but most cooking sources now say eggplant has been bred to remove innate bitterness, so the extra step is unnecessary.

Basil Eggplant

Ingredients:

• 5 medium long (Japanese) eggplants

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 3/4 cups water, divided, plus more if needed

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

• 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon vegetarian stir-fry sauce

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil 2 cups basil leaves or more, to taste

Directions:

Wash eggplant, cut oﬀ stem end and cut into large chunks. Don’t peel it.

Heat oil in wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and stir-fry until soft. Add eggplant; toss. Add about 1/2 cup water; stir and let eggplant absorb some of the liquid. Add another 1/4 cup water and cover. Let simmer until eggplant is tender and liquid is mostly absorbed.

Add soy sauce, sugar and stir-fry sauce; toss. If mixture seems dry, add a little more water. Cover and let simmer until eggplant is very soft.

Stir in sesame oil; add more water if needed. Smash a few eggplant pieces with a spatula to release more flavor into sauce. Taste and adjust seasonings. Turn oﬀ heat and stir in basil leaves, tossing just until wilted. Garnish with more basil leaves.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including added seasonings to taste): 180 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 28 g carbohydrate, 10 g fiber, 16 g sugar, 4 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.