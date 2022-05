Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether you call May 5 Boys’ Day or Children’s Day, check out the following options to treat your kids — fur babies included. Read more

Whether you call May 5 Boys’ Day or Children’s Day, check out the following options to treat your kids — fur babies included.

Totally ‘pawsome’

Children’s Day gift sets ($8.50) from Hawaii Doggie Bakery (2961C E. Manoa Road) make onolicious treats for your fur babies. These gift sets contain two blue doggie “mochi” filled with tuna, two fish and poi biscuits shaped like Japanese carp, and five fish-shaped mini Okinawan sweet potato biscuits. These treat boxes are available for preorder via Hawaii Doggie Bakery’s website (shop.hawaiidoggiebakery.org) but will also be available for walk-in orders. Call or text 808-783-7390 to learn more.

Celebrating the sweet way

Big Island Candies is offering two festive treat boxes for the May 5 holiday. The Children’s Day gift box ($14.75) has four milk chocolate-dipped macadamia nut shortbread cookies, two shortbread cookies, two milk/dark chocolate-covered passion fruit brownies and two Mika mints. Meanwhile, the koi fish combo box ($14.50) includes four rainbow-dipped butter shortbread, a solid chocolate koi and two Mika macadamia blossom honey chocolates. To learn more, call 808-946-9213 or visit bigislandcandies.com.

Something’s fishy

Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) is known for its mochi and manju. On May 5 only, the biz will be selling two specials: manju taiyaki with smooth red bean filling (two-pack for $5.90 or six-pack for $15.95) and monaka taiyaki, which are light, rice wafer fish filled with whole red bean and mochi, purple Okinawan sweet potato with mochi or peanut butter and Nutella. Monaka taiyaki are available in packs of two ($5.90), three ($7.95) or six ($16.95); this confection represents the iconic carp streamers (“koinobori”) that deck Japanese homes on Children’s Day. To learn more, call 808-845-2921 or follow the biz on Instagram (@fujiyahawaii).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).