Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Savor this skewer-style chinese hot pot

  • By Nadine Kam
  • May 3, 2022

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Beefin’ it up Preparing to dip the beef-wrapped cilantro ($10.99) into the broth. It’s a fast process, as in a few seconds, the steam is already starting to cook the beef.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Lamb stew pot ($34.99) with bone-in lamb meat

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Make your own sauces with a handful of ingredients.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Various skewered items are available to add to a hot pot.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Shabu pork belly ($10.99) and enoki mushrooms ($5.99)

MKK Bamboo House recently opened its doors, introducing its skewer-style Chinese hot pot to Honolulu. Read more

