Savor this skewer-style chinese hot pot
- By Nadine Kam
May 3, 2022
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Beefin’ it up Preparing to dip the beef-wrapped cilantro ($10.99) into the broth. It’s a fast process, as in a few seconds, the steam is already starting to cook the beef.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Lamb stew pot ($34.99) with bone-in lamb meat
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Make your own sauces with a handful of ingredients.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Various skewered items are available to add to a hot pot.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Shabu pork belly ($10.99) and enoki mushrooms ($5.99)
