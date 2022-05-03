comscore ‘Taco’ the town | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

‘Taco’ the town

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:58 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • PHOTO COURTESY MERRIMAN’S HAWAII
  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • PHOTO COURTESY ALOHA MAMACITA
  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
  • PHOTO COURTESY SCRATCH KITCHEN
  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

Yesterday may have been Taco Tuesday, but in honor of Cinco de Mayo tomorrow, we’re talking about all things tacos. Read more

Previous Story
For da keiki

Scroll Up