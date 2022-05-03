‘Taco’ the town

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yesterday may have been Taco Tuesday, but in honor of Cinco de Mayo tomorrow, we’re talking about all things tacos. If you’re bored of tacos with ground beef, the versions below have creative fillings designed to satisfy any craving. You can make these on your own or find them at specific eateries around Oahu.

Poke

Here in Hawaii, spicy ahi poke is always a crowd-pleasing appetizer, but you can even find poke as a taco filling. The poke tacos at Hula Grill Waikiki (2335 Kalakaua Ave.) — located upstairs in Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort — feature a mouthwatering medley of marinated raw ahi, avocado, Maui onions and wasabi aioli.

Lobster

Feeling shellfish? The lobster tacos at Wicked Maine Lobster — located within the Paina food court at Royal Hawaiian Center — feature freshly toasted corn tortillas filled with cabbage, shredded cheese, salsa and clam chowder drizzle. Yes, you read that right—the business’s creamy New England clam chowder is drizzled on top to make these tacos even more umami. These tacos are also larger than your typical street taco size.

Fish and slaw

Whether they’re grilled or beer battered, fish tacos are iconic. You can use any flaky white fish, like cod, mahi mahi or tilapia, for these. Add your favorite coleslaw on top to make them more refreshing, and serve with salsa and lime juice for extra citrusy flavors.

At Merriman’s Honolulu (1108 Auahi St.), you can find mahi mahi fish tacos on the restaurant’s lunch menu. These tacos contain a generous portion of mahi, along with avocado, Aloun Farm cabbage slaw, roasted tomato salsa, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Brisket

Brisket isn’t just a summer thing. Enjoy slow-cooked barbecue brisket tacos with cilantro and Cotija cheese all year long at Kailua-based Whiskey Smoke 808 (170 Hamakua Dr.). One order comprises four street-style tacos made with flour tortillas and filled with brisket that’s smoked in house, avocado crema, coffee bourbon barbecue sauce, cotija cheese, pickled onions and cilantro.

Garlic shrimp

Garlic shrimp isn’t just for plate lunches. Add some ‘oomph’ to those tortillas with garlic shrimp and sprinkle with cilantro for added greenery.

Carne asada

When you grill skirt steak that’s seasoned with salt and pepper, you can whip up tacos in no time. Think of your favorite carne asada burrito and replicate it in taco form.

Beef birria

Birria stew hails from Jalisco, Mexico and is traditionally made with goat meat adobo or lamb meat, garlic, chilies and other spices. Beef birria tacos have become especially popular, since lamb meat is harder to find. The birria meat is usually bathed in a stew of chiles and other spices, giving it its signature red hue.

Al pastor

Tacos al pastor are usually made with a spit-grilled pork. No spit? No problem. Just grill the pork over low heat to give the marinade time to caramelize, resulting in those signature crispy bits of meat.

Plant-based

Carnivores don’t need to have all the fun. If you’re cutting back on meat or are vegetarian, try a fried avocado or fried zucchini taco. Or, easily combine cubed sweet potatoes, avocado slices, black beans and Cotija cheese. Roasted cauliflower pairs well with a tangy yogurt sauce, or if you want something simple, just fill those tortillas with your favorite guac, beans and corn.

Pork adobo

Popular in the Philippines, pork adobo also has mighty local appeal. In this style of cooking, pork slices are often cooked in vinegar, garlic and soy sauce.

The menu at Scratch Kitchen (1170 Auahi St.) is a medley of southern and Hawaiian local comfort foods. The eatery wanted to incorporate local Hawaiian-Filipino culture by using sweet and savory adobo in its street tacos. Street tacos at this restaurant feature three tacos filled with onions, cilantro and your choice of adobo pork, shredded beef or octopus, or USDA steak.

Carnitas

When it comes to taco fillings, carnitas (the Mexican version of pulled pork) are especially popular. Carnitas are traditionally made with pork shoulder and the meat is known for being ultra-juicy and tender, thanks to the higher fat content.

The beef birria tacos with consommé are the star of the menu at Aloha Mamacita (1130 N. Nimitz Hwy.). These corn tortillas are stuffed with slow-cooked beef, mozzarella cheese, red onions and cilantro with housemade consommé on the side for dipping.

Bacon and egg

Breakfast tacos are a cinch to make with scrambled eggs, grated cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon bits. If you aren’t watching your carb count, you can even add roasted potatoes or hash browns. If you want to make healthier breakfast tacos, combine scrambled eggs, avocado and salsa.

Bulgogi

Bulgogi, which is literally translated as “fire meat,” is popular in Korean cuisine. These thin slices of pork or beef are marinated in a sweet-and-savory sauce and cooked on a barbecue. Ribeye, sirloin or tenderloin can also be used.

At Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman (92-1048 Olani St.), you can find bulgogi pork tacos, which comprise locally made corn tortillas filled with handcrafted kimchi, jalapenos, Asian pear, bulgogi pork and Sriracha aioli.

Chorizo and potato

These tacos can also be made for breakfast. Chorizo — a seasoned pork sausage that’s popular in Mexican and Spanish cooking — gives these tacos a robust flavor. Once you cook the chorizo, just add potatoes and oregano.

Dos Jefes — a food truck often found at Mother Waldron Park (510 Cooke St.) in Kakaako — features cauliflower tacos on its regular menu. This taco features cauliflower grilled with garlic and served with cashew cream, red cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled red onions and pickled mustard seeds.