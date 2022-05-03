comscore Hawaii reacts to leaked Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii reacts to leaked Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade case

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

Many knew it was coming, but to hear the details of a leaked draft majority U.S. Supreme Court decision that would strike down Roe v. Wade was still shocking to many abortion rights advocates in the islands. Read more

