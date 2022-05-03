comscore Tech View: Astronomy worth $221M to Hawaii’s economy annually | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Astronomy worth $221M to Hawaii’s economy annually

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Despite the earnest and dedicated outreach efforts of the local and global scientific community, the public’s understanding of astronomy remains limited, and the relationship between the two is especially complicated in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian bridge construction to begin

Scroll Up