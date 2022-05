Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team’s quarterback competition is heating up with the addition of a transfer from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I’m very excited,” said Joey Yellen, a former four-star prospect, of his commitment to the Rainbow Warriors on Monday. “I’m excited about the staff over there and the team we’ve got. I feel it’s a good opportunity.”

Yellen was the backup to Kenny Pickett, who was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick last week. Yellen said there were several factors in deciding to transfer, notably offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s move to Nebraska. Whipple recruited Yellen to Pitt in 2020.

“I’m definitely thankful for Pittsburgh, and all the experiences they brought me,” Yellen told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “There are only so many people who can say they played under a first-round draft pick for a couple years. Even though I didn’t play, I wouldn’t trade the experience there.”

Because of the NCAA’s COVID year and the redshirt he was awarded as an Arizona State freshman in 2019, Yellen will have three years as a Warrior. Pittsburgh is expected to sign off on a double-transfer release that will allow Yellen to play immediately for the Warriors. Yellen said he did not want to get into “super detail” but expressed confidence the waiver will be finalized. He will join the Warriors in two weeks.

Yellen joins Washington State transfer Cammon Cooper as UH quarterbacks who began their careers at Pac-12 schools. UH coach Timmy Chang did not name a starting quarterback exiting spring training, although Brayden Schager took the No. 1 snaps in the spring game. Schager and Cooper were regarded as the top quarterbacks in camp. Jake Farrell, who threw three scoring passes in the spring game; Armani Edden; Connor Apo; Ephraim Tuliloa and Chad Owens Jr. are the other quarterbacks on the UH roster.

Yellen was a star quarterback at Mission Viejo High in California, “Amazing kid, extremely smart,” Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson said. “He’s very accurate. Quick release. He anticipates really well. He reads defenses really well. I think in an offense that wants to throw the ball around the field, he’s going to do really well. His ability to alter protections when he sees some pressure … and get rid of the football. He can make audibles to receivers and adjust routes to attack whether he sees man or zone. He’s really good.”

Yellen was prepared to battle for Arizona State’s quarterback’s job when his brother died in the first week of training camp in 2019. Jayden Daniels eventually was named the Sun Devils’ No. 1 quarterback. After the season, Yellen entered the transfer portal, eventually signing with Pitt. In three combined seasons with ASU and Pitt, Yellen has thrown for 694 yards and five touchdowns.

“He’s able to get a chance on the front end of a (first-year coaching) staff, which I think is really important,” Johnson said. “And he can finish his career out in Hawaii. I’ve known Coach Chang a long time, as he’s worked his way up college football. I think Hawaii’s a great place for (Yellen).”