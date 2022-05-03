Baldwin returns to top of poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Baldwin Bears are back at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10.

The Bears edged Saint Louis by one point in the voting by coaches and media to reclaim the top spot. They shared the No. 1 ranking with Saint Louis two weeks ago, but the Crusaders regained the top position last week.

Baldwin (16-2 overall) had a bye through the weekend and collected five out of 11 first-place votes. Saint Louis (22-3-1) also has five first-place votes after outlasting ‘Iolani 4-3 for the ILH championship on Friday.

Waiakea, ‘Iolani and Kamehameha round out the Top 5.

The Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships begin this week. The Division I state tournament starts on Wednesday at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. The D-II state tourney starts on Thursday at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium in Hilo.