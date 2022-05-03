comscore Hawaii welcomes long trip to NCAA Tournament in Alabama | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii welcomes long trip to NCAA Tournament in Alabama

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The journey from Southern California to Alabama made for a long day of travel on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii volleyball team glad to have a chance to defend title

Scroll Up