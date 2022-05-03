comscore North Greenville, Hawaii inspired by Pauley | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

North Greenville, Hawaii inspired by Pauley

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The goal of every men’s collegiate volleyball team — realistic or not — is to win the national championship. It’s the talk during the fall when it all seems very plausible, given that everyone is 0-0. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii volleyball team glad to have a chance to defend title

Scroll Up