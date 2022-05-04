New Ford Island bus tours launched

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a successful trial run in December, the National Park Service this week started Ford Island bus tours at Pearl Harbor and is taking reservations. Read more

After a successful trial run in December, the National Park Service this week started Ford Island bus tours at Pearl Harbor and is taking reservations.

The 90-minute Ford Island Bus Program operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center at 3:15 p.m.

Park Service spokesperson Emily Pruitt said the bus tours ran for three weeks during 80th-anniversary observances of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“The bus program is a new permanent program, and it’s an added opportunity very similar to people who want to participate in the USS Arizona Memorial Program,” she said.

Reservations require a $1-per-person reservation fee, including for infants and children. Reservations are nontransferable.

An NPS news release said that for the remainder of the year, the Park Service’s nonprofit partner Pacific Historic Parks has offered to help keep the Ford Island Bus Program reservation fees at a reduced cost.

Ford Island was one of the main targets of the Japanese fleet when it attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and was designated a national historic landmark in 1964.

Today, Ford Island is home to the USS Oklahoma and USS Utah memorials, as well as the retired battleship USS Missouri, which hosted the ceremony of Japan’s formal surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, bringing World War II to an end.

The NPS said the bus program is for “free and independent travelers only; not for commercial/for-profit tour groups or coordinators.” There is no standby availability, and tours might be canceled on short notice due to security concerns.

Reservations can be made at recreation.gov/ticket/facility. Participants should plan on walking short distances on uneven and grassy areas and prepare for varying weather conditions. For accessibility needs and disability concerns, email PERL_info@nps.gov.

The Ford Island Bus Program does not include access to the USS Arizona Memorial. To reserve tickets for the memorial, visit the Arizona Memorial Program page at recreation.gov.