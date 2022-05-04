comscore Office of Hawaiian Affairs on cusp of ceded-land revenue boost | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Office of Hawaiian Affairs on cusp of ceded-land revenue boost

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • <strong>“It has been extremely gratifying to observe this year’s legislative session and know that not only were concerns for the Native Hawaiian people listened to and heard, but attended to as well.”</strong> <strong>Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey</strong> <em>Office of Hawaiian Affairs board chair</em>

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs stands to receive a lot more proceeds from the state’s public land trust, including $64 million retroactively, under a bill sent to Gov. David Ige. Read more

