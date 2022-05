Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui farming company Mahi Pono has hired two new employees to key positions:

>> Leah Belmonte has been appointed as director of human resources. Most recently, she served as the Maui-based representative for the Office of the Governor, a role she held since 2015.

>> Stacy Woodson has been hired as project manager-business operations. Previously, Woodson served as a school community relations program assistant at Maui High School.

The Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. has announced the appointment of Emily Gaza as its newest Start &Early Head Start ERSEA (eligibility, recruitment, selection, enrollment and attendance) manager. Gaza was previously a case manager at Community Empowerment Resources in Honolulu and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

