comscore Survey: Support strong among Hawaii residents for continued mask-wearing for travel, other activities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Survey: Support strong among Hawaii residents for continued mask-wearing for travel, other activities

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • May 3, 2022 WDA Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Diners lining up at a popular Kuhio Ave. japanese restaurant. Masking in Hawaii. Folks wearing masks outside or in other settings where they are not required.

    May 3, 2022 WDA Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Diners lining up at a popular Kuhio Ave. japanese restaurant. Masking in Hawaii. Folks wearing masks outside or in other settings where they are not required.

  • May 3, 2022 WDA Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Pedestrians on King St. crossing near Bishop St. Masking in Hawaii. Folks wearing masks outside or in other settings where they are not required.

    May 3, 2022 WDA Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Pedestrians on King St. crossing near Bishop St. Masking in Hawaii. Folks wearing masks outside or in other settings where they are not required.

More than half of Hawaii residents recently surveyed said they would still wear a face mask even if there are no COVID-19-related mandates requiring them to do so, according to SMS Hawaii, a market research and consulting company. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reacts to leaked Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade case

Scroll Up