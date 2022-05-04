comscore Waipahu Elementary principal Aaron Tominaga honored for leadership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waipahu Elementary principal Aaron Tominaga honored for leadership

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Aaron Tominaga

Waipahu Elementary School’s top administrator has been named this year’s Hawai‘i National Distinguished Principal by the Hawai‘i Elementary and Middle School Administrators Association. Read more

