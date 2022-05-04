comscore Brooke Van Sickle adds Big West beach award to indoor haul | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Brooke Van Sickle adds Big West beach award to indoor haul

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Brooke Van Sickle was the Big West Player of the Year in indoor, and in the top pair in beach, above.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle (2) digs the ball during the fourth set of a NCAA Women’s Volleyball Match against UC Davis on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Whether on hardwood, Taraflex or sand, Brooke Van Sickle’s dynamic skill set elevated the University of Hawaii senior to the Big West Conference’s top volleyball honors in the fall and spring. Read more

