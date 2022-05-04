Brooke Van Sickle adds Big West beach award to indoor haul
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brooke Van Sickle was the Big West Player of the Year in indoor, and in the top pair in beach, above.
