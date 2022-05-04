comscore Hawaii opens NCAA Tournament with an easy sweep of North Greenville | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii opens NCAA Tournament with an easy sweep of North Greenville

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • VICTOR M. POSADAS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Chaz Galloway hit the ball through the block of North Greenville’s Sergio Carrillo on Tuesday.

    VICTOR M. POSADAS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Chaz Galloway hit the ball through the block of North Greenville’s Sergio Carrillo on Tuesday.

  • VICTOR M. POSADAS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii celebrated a point during its opening round match of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.

    VICTOR M. POSADAS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii celebrated a point during its opening round match of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.

At this point of the season, there are no secrets. Or so Jakob Thelle would like everyone to think. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii picks up quarterback Joey Yellen from Pittsburgh
Next Story
Scoreboard - May 4, 2022

Scroll Up