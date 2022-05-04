Hilo’s Makena Wakakuwa hits walk-off winner to beat Kamehameha in state baseball

WAILUKU >> Hilo’s Makena Wakakuwa singled home Legend Lancaster with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Vikings a 6-5 win over Kamehameha in eight innings in the first round of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships today at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Devin Saltiban doubled home two runs for Hilo, which trailed 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tobey Jackson singled off the glove of Pono Nakano at second two batters later to drive in Saltiban to tie the game.

Lancaster reached on a Kamehameha error with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and took second on a throwing error by the catcher. Lancaster moved to second on a passed ball before scoring on Wakakuwa’s hit.

Hilo (6-3), which finished runner-up to Waiakea in the BIIF, played only its ninth game of the season due to a shortage of umpires on the Big Island.

Miecah Andres had two hits and drove in three runs for Kamehameha (12-7-2), which made five errors.

The Vikings advance to play No. 1 seed Baldwin in the nightcap of the quarterfinals on Thursday.