Free Comic Book Day returning to 22 Hawaii public libraries

The annual Free Comic Book Day celebration is returning Saturday to 22 public libraries on four islands.

Patrons can receive a free comic book and bookmark while supplies last by visiting a participating library with a valid Hawaii State Public Library System card.

Comic book selection will vary by location and may include such titles as “Avatar: The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra,” “Avengers/X-Men #1,” “Pokemon Journeys/Pokemon Adventures,” “Spider-man Venom #1,” “Stranger Things/Resident Alien” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Costumed characters from Pacific Outpost of the 501st Imperial Legion, Rebel Legion Hawaii, and Costumers Guild of Hawaii will appear at selected libraries.

The participating libraries are:

>> Oahu: Aiea, Aina Haina, Hawaii Kai, Hawaii State Library, Kailua, Kalihi-Palama, Kapolei, Liliha, Manoa, Mililani, Nanakuli, Salt Lake-Moanalua, Wahiawa, Waimanalo and Waipahu;

>> Hawaii Island: Hilo and Kailua-Kona;

>> Kauai: Hanapepe and Princeville; and

>> Maui: Kihei, Lahaina and Makawao.

Free Comic Book Day is sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i. For the schedule of character appearances, visit librarieshawaii.org.