High surf advisory for all south shores remains in place

A high surf advisory remains in place for all south shores through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service of Honolulu says the early season, south swell will continue to generate advisory-level surf of 10 to 14 feet today before easing to lower levels of 7 to 10 feet this weekend.

In addition to strong, breaking waves, powerful rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

The public should be aware that water may sweep across areas of a beach that normally remain dry. Also, some waves will break in exposed channels near harbor entrances, which can make navigation dangerous.

Significant beach erosion is also expected for south shores.

Honolulu lifeguards remained busy for a second straight day on Thursday, when they made more than 175 rescues and assists on Oahu’s south shore.

Forecasters expect surf along exposed north and west shores to remain up today, at 8 to 12 feet, then drop off Friday to 5 to 7 feet as a late-season, north-northwest swell moves out.

Surf along east shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades. They remain at 5 to 7 feet today through Friday.

A small craft advisory also remains in place for Oahu and Maui County windward waters, Maalaea Bay, the Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters through 6 p.m. Saturday.