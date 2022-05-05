Hiker rescued from Nuuanu Reservoir

A hiker who requested assistance above Nuuanu Reservoir was rescued by Honolulu first responders this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 3:20 p.m. about a 34-year-old man who was hiking alone and needed assistance in an area just north of the Old Pali Road and across the street from Lulumahu Trail. He was in an area where he thought he could fall from a steep part of the trail, the fire department said.
HFD’s Air 1 helicopter arrived at the scene and located him using the GPS on his phone.
Rescue personnel on Air 1 made contact with the hiker, who was not injured, and flew him to nearby landing zone at around 4:15 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.