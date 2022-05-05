Hiker rescued from Nuuanu Reservoir

A hiker who requested assistance above Nuuanu Reservoir was rescued by Honolulu first responders this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 3:20 p.m. about a 34-year-old man who was hiking alone and needed assistance in an area just north of the Old Pali Road and across the street from Lulumahu Trail. He was in an area where he thought he could fall from a steep part of the trail, the fire department said.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter arrived at the scene and located him using the GPS on his phone.

Rescue personnel on Air 1 made contact with the hiker, who was not injured, and flew him to nearby landing zone at around 4:15 p.m.