Honolulu police investigate alleged knifepoint robbery in Waikiki

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged knifepoint robbery in Waikiki Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at or near the intersection of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues at about 11:10 p.m.

Police said a 28-year-old homeless man threatened a 38-year-old man with a knife and demanded property.

No injuries were reported and no personal belongings were taken from the victim.

Officers arrested the suspect just before 12:50 a.m. today on suspicion of robbery in the first-degree and promoting a harmful drug in the third-degree.