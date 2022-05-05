Honolulu police investigating alleged shooting threat against Honouliuli Middle School

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged shooting threat made against Honouliuli Middle School in Ewa Beach today.

The school administration was alerted by parents and students of a shooting threat circulating on social media against the campus, according to principal Todd Fujimori.

In a statement today, Hawaii Department of Education spokeswoman Nanea Kalani said, “Parents were notified of the situation earlier this morning. Although there is no imminent threat to campus and school remains open, the school has decided to excuse absences for the day out of an abundance of caution should parents opt to keep their child home.”