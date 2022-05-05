Man, 66, dies from injuries after SUV backs into him in Kalihi

A 66-year-old man has died from his injuries after an SUV backed into him at a crosswalk in Kalihi, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said about 9:42 a.m. Saturday, a 51-year-old woman driving an Infinity SUV stopped at the intersection of Kauluwela Place and Liliha Street. As she attempted to put the vehicle in reverse to avoid blocking the intersection, she struck the man, who was in a marked crosswalk.

The woman was not injured, and remained at the scene.

The male pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in good condition, but while there, his condition worsened, he succumbed to his injuries, and died, police said.

Speed, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Police said this is the 18th traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year compared to 18 during the same time period last year.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.