No felony weapon charge for man accused in Dave Chappelle attack

LOS ANGELES >> The man who is accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage late Tuesday at the Hollywood Bowl will not be charged with a felony, but with four separate misdemeanors, prosecutors said Thursday.

The man, Isaiah Lee, 23, hurled himself at Chappelle, tackling him to the ground and pointing “what was later discovered to be a replica handgun” at Chappelle, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Police arrested Lee and booked him on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $30,000. He was treated at a hospital for injuries he received in an altercation with security guards at the event, part of “Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival.”

But on Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it would not prosecute Lee for the weapon charge and referred the case to the city attorney’s office to consider a misdemeanor charge.

Mike Feuer, the Los Angeles city attorney, said he had filed four charges against Lee alleging battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

“What should have been an evening of laughter at the Hollywood Bowl this past Tuesday night was suddenly interrupted,” Feuer said in a video statement released Thursday afternoon.

“This alleged attack has got to have consequences,” he added. “We are going to vigorously prosecute this case.”

According to the complaint, filed Thursday in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, Lee willfully and unlawfully used “force and violence” against Chappelle. He was carrying a knife “with the intent to assault another,” the documents say.

The district attorney’s office said in a statement that after reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined “that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct.” It did not elaborate on what was lacking in the evidence.

The district attorney does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles, the office said, noting that such cases are handled by the city attorney.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

According to a lawsuit filed by one of Lee’s brothers in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in November, he and his four siblings were deemed wards of the state and placed in the care of a relative in Brooklyn in the 1990s.

The suit, which involved the relative’s estate, said that Lee was living with two of his brothers in Redondo Beach, California, at the time the documents were filed. Public records also list an address for Lee at a shelter on Hollywood Boulevard for youth experiencing homelessness.

Shawne Lee, a sister of Lee, said by phone Thursday that his family had “no comments at this time.”

Chappelle, 48, was not injured, police said. A short time after being tackled to the ground, he returned to the stage and told the audience the man was “getting stomped.”

Mayor Eric Adams of New York was “glad to see Dave Chappelle appeared well at a private event they mutually attended” the day after the attack, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said in an email.

Audience members were required to put their phones into specially secured pouches, but some managed to record what happened. The videos showed the man running away as several security guards rushed to the stage and chased him.

On Wednesday, Netflix issued a statement saying that “we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform onstage without fear of violence.”

Chapelle’s representative, Carla Sims, praised Chappelle for overcoming the attack and not allowing it to “overshadow the magic” of his four Hollywood Bowl shows. “As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” she said in a statement.

Before leaving the stage, Chappelle addressed the crowd again. “Everybody compose yourselves,” he said.

As the performances inside the Hollywood Bowl resumed, officers of the Los Angeles Police Department arrived. They arrested Lee, who was transported to a hospital for “injuries sustained during the altercation with security,” the police said.

According to the Hollywood Bowl website, the venue has metal detectors at all entrance points, raising questions about how the man could have gone in with the weapon.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which manages the Hollywood Bowl, said that it was cooperating with authorities in their investigation and that it had implemented additional security measures, including more security personnel on-site for bag checks.

“We are reviewing our existing procedures both internally and with the assistance of outside experts so we can continue to provide a safe and secure environment at the Hollywood Bowl,” the organization said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.