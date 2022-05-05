Column: Reading changes our minds, especially through print books
- By Martha Robertson
-
Today
- Updated 6:04 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Martha Robertson, a retired public high school teacher and librarian, is a founding and current board member of the Kalaheo High School Foundation.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree