Off the News: Close union vote at Mililani Starbucks

There are few places with a history of collective bargaining, in both the public and private sectors, as deeply rooted as Hawaii. As there is now a resurgence in unionizing owing to pandemic labor shortages, it was noteworthy, but not conclusive, that a Monday organizing vote at a Mililani Starbucks narrowly failed, going 8-7 against organizing a union.

That was a close vote, and there will be others. Time will tell whether a labor reboot, nationally and in Hawaii, is a lasting movement or a flash in the pan.