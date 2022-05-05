Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Close union vote at Mililani Starbucks Today Updated 6:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There are few places with a history of collective bargaining, in both the public and private sectors, as deeply rooted as Hawaii. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There are few places with a history of collective bargaining, in both the public and private sectors, as deeply rooted as Hawaii. As there is now a resurgence in unionizing owing to pandemic labor shortages, it was noteworthy, but not conclusive, that a Monday organizing vote at a Mililani Starbucks narrowly failed, going 8-7 against organizing a union. That was a close vote, and there will be others. Time will tell whether a labor reboot, nationally and in Hawaii, is a lasting movement or a flash in the pan. Previous Story Editorial: Needed boosts for low-wage workers