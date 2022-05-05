Editorial | Off the News Off the News: It’s voters who set term limits Today Updated 6:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu City Council member Andria Tupola has introduced resolutions that would put the issue of term limit restrictions on voters’ ballots in November. It’s time to start taking notes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu City Council member Andria Tupola has introduced resolutions that would put the issue of term limit restrictions on voters’ ballots in November. It’s time to start taking notes. The resolutions seek to ask voters if the City Charter should be amended to create a strict eight-year limit for the terms served by Council members, the mayor and the prosecuting attorney, to take effect Jan. 1. Currently, these office-holders cannot serve more than eight consecutive years, but they can leave and return if voters elect them back in. If this charter amendment proposal makes it onto November’s ballot, Oahu voters, you will decide the terms of term limits. Previous Story Editorial: Needed boosts for low-wage workers