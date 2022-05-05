Off the News: It’s voters who set term limits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu City Council member Andria Tupola has introduced resolutions that would put the issue of term limit restrictions on voters’ ballots in November. It’s time to start taking notes.

The resolutions seek to ask voters if the City Charter should be amended to create a strict eight-year limit for the terms served by Council members, the mayor and the prosecuting attorney, to take effect Jan. 1. Currently, these office-holders cannot serve more than eight consecutive years, but they can leave and return if voters elect them back in. If this charter amendment proposal makes it onto November’s ballot, Oahu voters, you will decide the terms of term limits.