Editorial: Public firestorm if Roe overturned

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The news about a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision has rocked the nation, even before justices have issued a final ruling. The early draft was leaked, and that was enough to ignite a firestorm, in Hawaii as well. Read more

The news about a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision has rocked the nation, even before justices have issued a final ruling. The early draft was leaked, and that was enough to ignite a firestorm, in Hawaii as well.

There was good reason for alarm, and for the protests that have erupted across the country: The draft indicated there were enough votes to overturn Roe. Instead of having abortion protected as a constitutional right, reversing the 1973 landmark ruling would leave states to regulate abortion without federal limits. Some states are positioned to institute a total ban.

Many women take this prospect as a gut punch. For almost a half-century, an abortion procedure was accessible, up until the point when the baby could survive on its own. And now women are told decisions over a pregnancy could be made by elected politicians.

Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970, three years before Roe. The overwhelming majority of the Hawaii public, and its leaders, rightly have supported keeping the procedure safe and legal, coming out strongly in defense of Roe this week.

Even so, women here feel the blow every bit as acutely as if they lived in a state where an abortion ban would be an imminent threat.

They are angry and appalled, and battle lines are being drawn separating those on the pro-choice side from the dedicated opponents of abortion, who are filled with emotions, too. Ever since the decision was issued nearly 50 years ago, the foes of Roe v. Wade have railed against it, with the unshakable conviction that an unborn child should be protected.

So much of the final outcome is beyond view. Sadly, one thing is painfully clear: Nobody wins in this kind of war.

The first uncertainty, of course, is the impending decision itself. The current case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, challenges a Mississippi law that prohibits all abortions, with few exceptions, after 15 weeks of gestation. The Supreme Court’s ruling could be weeks or even months away.

It is still possible for the justices to find some more moderate pathway to settling this standoff, and they should seek one, urgently. It’s within the power of the court to reverse legal precedent, of course, but rarely does it happen so suddenly after a half-century of a fundamental right, and with such apparent indifference to the repercussions.

And they are severe. About half the states in the nation are expected to pass laws that ban abortion, or come close to a total ban, in short order after the expected ruling overturning Roe. Pregnant women who have the means to travel to a state with legal abortions can do so, but the poor would be powerless to exercise that option — in some states, even if the pregnancy puts the woman at medical risk.

There are more questions that can’t yet be answered. Could there be efforts by states to penalize out-of-state practitioners who offer the procedure to their residents? Could other rights that are less well-established, such as same-sex marriage, come under threat as well? What impact will any of this have on coming elections?

Even the origin of the leak itself is still unknown, but it already has done damage to the standing of the Supreme Court. Whatever the final opinion says, the public perception will be that justices were influenced by the public uproar.

Like it or not, decisions over bringing a pregnancy to term, rather than being a most private concern, are now a hyperpolitical matter. This being an election year, a candidate’s stand on abortion is a pertinent question.

So all American voters, in Hawaii as well, need to ask it. If Roe is struck down, the way to ensure the legal protections one seeks is to elect people who will protect them, plain and simple.