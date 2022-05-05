72 Hawaii public schools to be tested for lead in drinking water

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Drinking water will be tested for lead at 72 more Hawaii public elementary schools starting this month, state officials announced. Read more

Drinking water will be tested for lead at 72 more Hawaii public elementary schools starting this month, state officials announced.

The testing is the second round in a joint project between the state departments of Health and Education.

In the first round of testing conducted in 2021, out of 106 public elementary schools statewide, 89 had at least one faucet exceeding the action level of 15 parts per billion of lead. Funding for replacement or repair work to remedy the problem is included in Senate Bill 3098, which is awaiting Gov. David Ige’s approval, a news release said.

With this second round of testing at 72 schools, all public elementary schools in Hawaii will have been tested for lead, the release said. The testing is part of a nationwide program established under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2017 to test drinking water for lead in schools and child care centers.

“Long-term exposure to lead has greater consequences for younger keiki and can result in problems with learning, attention, and behavior, among other health problems,” state schools interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in the news release.

“Phase I of this precautionary testing pinpointed specific taps on campuses that exceeded action levels, and a bill requesting emergency appropriations for repair work is awaiting Gov. Ige’s signature. We are very grateful for our partnerships with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and our state Department of Health for their expertise and guidance in helping to ensure our campuses are safe.”

Testing will be conducted through September. If samples show the presence of lead above the action level of 15 parts per billion, the affected taps will be shut off within 24 hours or by the next school day. The Health and Education departments will conduct follow-up testing and develop repair plans.

Water sampling test results will be posted on the project website at 808ne.ws/leadtesting and in each school’s administrative office.