72 Hawaii public schools to be tested for lead in drinking water

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER ”<strong>Long-term exposure to lead has greater consequences for younger keiki and can result in problems with learning, attention, and behavior, among other health problems.”</strong> <strong>Keith Hayashi</strong> <em>State schools interim superintendent</em>

Drinking water will be tested for lead at 72 more Hawaii public elementary schools starting this month, state officials announced. Read more

