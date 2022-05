Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding the TurboTax settlement, how do we get our money?

Answer: “The restitution process is still being set up. The funds are to be deposited into a settlement fund by June 4 (within 30 days). Thereafter a determination will be made of covered consumers. Consumers will, then, be notified and a website and toll-free number will be established,” Stephen Levins, executive director of the state Office of Consumer Protection, said in an email Wednesday.

About 14,000 Hawaii consumers are expected to be covered by a nationwide legal settlement under which Intuit Inc., the owner of TurboTax, has agreed to pay restitution to millions of customers who paid to use TurboTax online tax-filing software when doing so should have been free.

The settlement affects lower-income filers who started preparing their federal income tax returns for the tax years 2016 through 2018 using TurboTax’s Free Edition, and “were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible to file for free using the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program,” according to a news release from the OCP.

Affected customers are expected to receive about $30 for each year this happened, for total restitution of about $450,000 in Hawaii and $141 million nationwide, the news release said. An eligible consumer who paid all three years of the settlement period would get about $90.

The multistate investigation began after the investigative news site ProPublica reported that Intuit “was using deceptive digital tactics to steer low-income consumers toward its commercial products and away from federally-supported free tax services,” the OCP’s news release said.

Under the agreement, which involves all 50 states, Intuit did not admit to any wrongdoing. It withdrew from the IRS Free File program last year.

Q: How do I donate my body after I die for medical research/training at the University of Hawaii medical school?

A: Before the pandemic, you could have enrolled in the Willed Body Program at the John A. Burns School of Medicine. However, the program suspended new donor enrollment last fall because pandemic-related interruptions to educational programs reduced the need for anatomical gifts. New enrollment remains suspended until further notice, the program said. You can read more at jabsom.hawaii.edu/donors/willedbody/.

Q: How much is the Ala Moana overpass costing? Are the luxury condos paying for it?

A: Construction of the Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian overpass is expected to cost $17.8 million, with $14.3 million of that coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the rest from state highway funds, according to the state Department of Transportation. So, no, Ward Village developers aren’t paying for construction. However, Ward Village did donate land for the project and paid for the bridge design and environmental documentation, the DOT said.

The overpass will cross Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.

Q: Is there a phone number I can call to replace my Medicare card?

A: Yes, you can call 1-800-633-4227 to order a replacement card. TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.

Auwe

This past weekend we saw the sprinklers in use on the lawn at McKinley High School. More sprinklers on at places like the backside of Waikiki Shell, Liliuokalani Botanical Garden and Kapiolani Park. Isn’t the worst time to water between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.? As our lawn is browning, golf courses on Oahu boast green fairways. Same with the many common areas of homeowners’ associations. Who is holding them accountable? It doesn’t take much to find excessive water use around the island. — Mike M.

