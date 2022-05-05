comscore Lawmakers tout ‘historic’ $1 billion in state funds benefiting Native Hawaiians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers tout ‘historic’ $1 billion in state funds benefiting Native Hawaiians

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Rep. Daniel Holt addressed a news conference Wednesday about legislative accomplishments benefiting Native Hawaiians.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Rep. Daniel Holt addressed a news conference Wednesday about legislative accomplishments benefiting Native Hawaiians.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>We are on the precipice of celebrating the most consequential legislative session in 100 years in my opinion.”</strong> <strong>Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole</strong> <em>Co-chair of the Legislature’s Native Hawaiian Caucus, above, during a news conference Wednesday</em>

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    We are on the precipice of celebrating the most consequential legislative session in 100 years in my opinion.”

    Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole

    Co-chair of the Legislature’s Native Hawaiian Caucus, above, during a news conference Wednesday

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, at the end of the conference participants who joined hands and sang “Hawaii Aloha” included Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran, left, Senate President Ron Kouchi, OHA Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, House Speaker Scott Saiki, Holt and Rep. Sylvia Luke.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, at the end of the conference participants who joined hands and sang “Hawaii Aloha” included Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran, left, Senate President Ron Kouchi, OHA Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, House Speaker Scott Saiki, Holt and Rep. Sylvia Luke.

There was no formal proclamation, but influential Hawaii lawmakers on Wednesday more or less proclaimed 2022 as the year of unprecedented Native Hawaiian redress from state government. Read more

Previous Story
Wave of bills that could become law sent to Gov. David Ige

Scroll Up