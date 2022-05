Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Medical Clinic, an affiliate of Ekahi, has hired Dr. Henry Cacanindin. The physician specializes in internal medicine and will be located in the Kuakini Medical Plaza. Cacanindin has been in practice for more than 20 years and was most recently a hospitalist at Kuakini Medical Center. Prior to that, he was a contracted hospitalist for Medical Specialists of Hawaii, as well as an internal medicine physician at the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group.

Island Inc. has appointed Robert “Bob” Bruhl as chief investment officer and executive vice president. Most recently, Bruhl served as president of DR Horton Hawaii. He spent 18 years at DR Horton, originally starting as director of acquisitions. He also served as vice president at the Cypress Group, a private equity partnership in New York. Prior to that, he also worked in the investment banking division of the former Smith Barney Inc. (now Citigroup) in New York and in the audit department at Deloitte in Denver.

